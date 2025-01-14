£65 million Peterborough Station Quarter plans take step forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Station Quarter project includes a refurbished eastern entrance building, a new western entrance, and a multi-storey car park

Plans for a £65 million transformation of Peterborough train station have taken a step forward.

The Peterborough Station Quarter project includes the creation of an enhanced gateway station, including a refurbished eastern entrance building, a new western entrance, a multi-storey car park and better active travel connections to the city.

In March 2023, £48 million of Levelling Up funding for the project was secured by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), subject to full business case (FBC) approval from the Department for Transport.

The FBC was originally planned to have been submitted to government last autumn.

The CPCA issued an ‘amber’ warning in August 2023 for the Station Quarter plans after worries were voiced that the project might miss its March 2026 completion date.

A meeting of the CPCA investment committee discussed the FBC behind closed doors on Monday, January 13.

Following the meeting, Peterborough city councillor Nick Thulborn said that it was agreed to move the project forward and confirmed the FBC will be submitted to government for appraisal “in the next short period”.

Cllr Thulborn said: “The Station Quarter is a huge thing for Peterborough. It’s in multiple phases and will create a better environment in and around the station, all the way through to Cowgate.

“What it’s doing is creating opportunity for further phases which will take in large parts of the city centre, so there’s opportunity coming through to regenerate and develop large swathes of the city.

“Phase one will seed it and things will grow. It’s a significant thing for the city. For what it’s going to deliver, the value for money is very good.”

Once the FBC has been approved by government, the project can begin.

The Station Quarter project will involve:

Western side of Peterborough train station • Construction of a new western station entrance to include new stairs, lifts and ticket gates • A new multi-storey car park. • New Cycle parking to the west of the station • Construction of a new junction onto Thorpe Road and access road with drop-off locations

Eastern side of Peterborough train station • Refurbished station entrance building with improved facilities • Reorganisation of taxi pick-up and drop-off • Reorganisation of drop-off locations and accessible parking spaces • Creation of a new pedestrianised station square • An improved, attractive pedestrian and cycle route from the eastern entrance to the city centre, involving the partial in-filling of the Queensgate roundabout and installation of a signalised pedestrian crossing

Key objectives of the project include:

Improved access journey times to and from the station through a reduction in average pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle journey times.

Increase the opportunity for economic growth by facilitating the release of at least three hectares of surface car parking for development.

Make the station an effective ‘gateway’ to the city supporting an improvement in LNER Customer Satisfaction levels to above the average across the ECML route.

Support the creation and retention of 500 new jobs through the relocation of the Network Rail Maintenance Delivery Unit into a new, modern and sustainable operational facility.

Enhance environmental sustainability within the station lease area through improving the public realm and energy efficiency of the existing station building.