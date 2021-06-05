£4.5m Lincoln Road regeneration plans ‘welcome but need updating’

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed that £4.4 million will be spent on improving a section between Windmill Street and Searjeant Street in Millfield, with proposals including upgraded cycle and pedestrian paths, new greenery and an expansion of the city centre’s café culture.

In addition, “competitively priced” trade waste collections for local businesses to minimise waste being left out on the street are being considered, as is a change to the notorious parking situation which could see more restrictions imposed and short-stay options offered.

Responding to the proposals - which would be funded by £2.5 million from the Government’s Town Fund and £1.9 million from Peterborough City Council - Mohammed Saeed, vice chair of Community First, a grassroots organisation working to improve the lives of people in the Millfield and New England area, said: “The plans are welcome, albeit they need to be reviewed for an overdue redevelopment of the area.

An artist's impression of how Lincoln Road could look after improvements are made

“We look forward to working with the local community and council in helping to put the final touches to the project.”

The proposed introduction of a pedestrian crossing across Taverners Road was highlighted as a “long overdue improvement”.

However, Mr Saeed questioned whether there is a need for licences for outdoor dining as “the majority of premises actually own the land outside of their buildings before the pavement”.

He also queried the need for ‘competitively priced’ trade waste collections for local businesses, stating: “We are currently paying £11 a week for a large wheelie bin - how much more competitive will it get?

“If the council has identified that business are leaving waste on the street, i.e. fly-tipping, why have they not taken action against the perpetrators?”

Addressing the parking issue, Mr Saeed added: “This is interesting as there is no location for short-stay parking other than the (Stagecoach) bus depot which is not part of this scheme.”

He also called on the council to “curtail the excessive amount of off-licences and gambling licences being issued in this area” and rising number of houses of multiple occupation.

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow welcomed news of the proposed changes for Lincoln Road.

He said: “This is an opportunity to start a new chapter in Millfield’s history: new infrastructure, regeneration and (I strongly believe) a much needed zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour.

“This Conservative Government and this council is investing in our city. We are determined to do what we can to build back better and leave no community or neighbourhood behind.

“Let’s get behind this and look to the future.”