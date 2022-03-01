Prospective candidates in this year’s Peterborough local elections invited to briefing session

The event will take place at Sand Martin House on Monday March 14 at 6pm.

Peterborough City Council’s Chief Executive Matthew Gladstone, who is also the council’s Returning Officer, will be holding the session for all prospective candidates and their agents to discuss election processes.

An overview will also be given on the nomination process, election timetable, postal voting procedures, the counting process and electoral integrity issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elections will take place later this year

For more information about the briefing session please call Mark Emson, electoral manager, on (01733) 452282, or email [email protected]

A total of 18 seats on Peterborough City Council will be contested on Thursday 5 May 2022 in the following wards: Bretton, Central, Dogsthorpe, East, Eye, Thorney & Newborough, Fletton & Stanground, Fletton & Woodston, Gunthorpe, Hampton Vale, Hargate & Hempsted, North, Orton Longueville, Orton Waterville, Park, Paston & Walton, Ravensthorpe, Stanground South and Werrington.