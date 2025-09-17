Proposal to change public question deadline scrapped by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) has confirmed that a proposal to change the public question submission deadline will not be taken forward

The CPCA’s audit and governance committee will meet on Thursday, September 18 to discuss a range of matters, including updates to the authority’s constitution.

Within the report, it was proposed that the deadline for submission of public questions before a CPCA meeting should be changed from three working days to seven working days.

This is despite the notice of agendas and reports being published five working days before a meeting, meaning those wanting to ask a question at a meeting would not have access to its agenda.

The proposed change received backlash on social media, with CPCA Mayor Paul Bristow admitting he didn’t think it was a “particularly good idea”.

On September 17, the CPCA issued a statement confirming that the changes would not go ahead.

A spokesperson said: “A proposal to change the deadline to submit public questions to Combined Authority Board and Combined Authority Committees from three working days to seven working days before the day of the meeting was included within the Audit and Governance Committee agenda for September 18.

“This was for the committee’s consideration ahead of going to the Combined Authority Board on September 24.

“This proposed change has been withdrawn from the paper. The other matters will go ahead. To clarify, the proposal did not come from the mayor, and upon further internal consideration, will not be taken forward.”

The audit and governance committee will also be discussing the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill and its implications for devolution in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.