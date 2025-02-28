There is much to say about the outcome of the budget meeting that took place last week, writes John Howard, Conservative Group press officer.

The budget was passed by just 3 votes: 21 votes for the budget, 18 against, 11 abstentions and 10 apologies.

There has been public debate about both the abstention and voting against votes in the chamber.

Before voting on the budget, all members have been invited to various budget briefings and the vital budget scrutiny, the joint meeting of the scrutiny committees. Selected members from all parties sit in the FSWG (Financial Sustainability Working Group) where budget proposals are set out, debated and an open discussion is had on the proposals. It’s a chance to challenge the budget laid down by the administration and offer changes and alternative ideas where needed.

John Howard, Conservative Group press officer

Our Council, thanks to the FSWG being setup by the Conservative group originally, gives members of all parties more information and access on budget matters and proposals than most other councils in the UK.

Peterborough City Council is seen as a pioneer in the level of information given to members ahead of budget setting.

To abstain is not a stance I am fully behind. I firmly believe elected members should have conviction. When we ask you the public to vote for us to represent you and what you want, we wouldn’t want you to abstain from voting for us. I believe we should show the same faith when it comes to voting in the chamber.

If you ask those who did abstain, many they will say that although not in support of the budget they equally wouldn’t have wanted to bring the budget down.

Then there are the members who voted against: when you consider how many of these members attended and took part in briefings, scrutiny, and the FSWG meetings. How can Councillors arrive at the budget meeting, vote against it and yet not be able to table alternative proposals or an alternative budget over the course of the last 12 months? It is a democratic right to vote against, but how can you exercise it when you can’t even propose suggestions of what you’d do differently?

The most shocking behaviour was from the group who call themselves ‘Peterborough First’ who only a year ago were propped up in support by the Labour group and others to run an administration. As another minority administration themselves, they understood perfectly well the importance of cross-political support of the budget. One year on, many of them voted against the budget without offering an alternative. They have shown themselves as unfit to ever govern again, and I think this group will need a major reset if it really wants to keep its namesake. All the political leaders spoke in the chamber except the leader of Peterborough First - a lot has changed in the last year and none for the better.

Every Council is legally bound to deliver a balanced budget and had the budget not been approved; the repercussions would have been truly unforgiveable. We have seen intervention in other authorities like Birmingham where Council Tax leapt 15% overnight. Intervention would lead to all the things we are fighting to save close overnight – The Lido, the museum, the libraries, community centres and more. Did the opposing voters really want this result?

I will give credit to our leader, Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald who spoke with experience and conviction on the responsibilities of all members when voting for the budget.

The way that he spoke shows leadership. Whilst much is said about our group leader, watch the clip online and decide for yourself. The voice of reason, the voice of experience and proof that the local Conservative group is a responsible group who will play a positive role in serving our city.

