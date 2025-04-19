Political View: Solar panels or productive farmland?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Let’s say it again……. one more time! Well done to Posh on their Wembley cup success. Our young team did us proud, with 2 stunning goals sealing the deal when many gave the guys little prospect of winning, writes Conservative Group deputy leader Steve Allen.

We are all motivated by success, and I for one believe this positive outcome resonates throughout the city.

Indeed, on May 1st I am hoping the momentum will be maintained with wins for the ‘blue team’ in the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Mayoral Election, and the Barnack Ward byelection. With Paul Bristow and Andy Coles, we have two excellent candidates with proven track records both deserving support of the electorate.

Moving on, it’s also a case of maybe ‘one more time’ with the proposal to cover acres of high-grade productive farmland with solar panels in the Thorney area.

The impact of solar panels on farmland must be carefully considered

The battle some years back saw the proposals for the installation of photovoltaic panels on the City Council’s farm estate in the Newborough and Thorney area, overturned by a well organised campaign against the project.

With much of the farm estate now disposed of to corporate investors, this proposed installation will be by private sale or lease of land from landowners to the company promoting the project.

With any proposal of this nature, it is essential that local support is established and those impacted are taken on the journey with the advantages and disadvantages fully addressed. There will clearly be reservations from those residents living close by, and also by those who value the unique and valuable characteristics of the Fenland Landscape, which not only provides a distinct natural heritage but also contributes significantly to local biodiversity and the identity of the area.

Caution should also be applied to the scale of the solar panel developments. Whist the local rural landscape has largely escaped the proliferation of solar farms, across the county border in South Holland there are several current and planned installations seriously threatening the Fenland landscape, and it is the cumulative impact of these schemes which is of greatest concern.

If the proposal is approved, proper land management practices, such as minimizing soil disturbance during construction and implementing appropriate vegetation management, are crucial for mitigating potential negative impacts.

Ongoing research is essential to fully understand the long-term effects of solar farms on soil quality and to develop best practices for sustainable land use. The balance between renewable energy production and the preservation of healthy soil is a critical aspect of sustainable development.

While solar energy offers significant environmental benefits, its essential to carefully consider its impact on soil quality and implement strategies to ensure sustainable land use. Indeed some studies suggest that soil beneath solar panels can exhibit increased carbon and nitrogen content, giving improved soil fertility due to reduced soil disturbance compared to traditional agriculture. From that perspective solar farms can provide a “land bank” effect, allowing soils to regenerate.

With the journey to net zero now driving so many decisions it is perhaps time to reassess the relationship between solar farms, traditional farming, landowners, rural communities and the public. While the primary focus of solar energy is clean power generation, its interaction with the land it occupies raises important questions about soil health, its productivity and the importance of food production and its long-term sustainability.

All these imperatives must be considered, both by those supporting or objecting to the proposed development, before heading to the Councils planning portal to make your views known.

Finally, as we enter the holiday weekend may wish all reading the article a Happy Easter, time well spent with family and friends, and chocolate consumption to your preferred amount!