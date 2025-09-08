Political View: I'm resetting the dial; let's all work together

Cllr Dr Shabina Qayyum, who is the new Leader of the Labour Group on the city council.

It has been one of the most difficult weeks of my political career with the departure of Councillor Dennis Jones from the party, writes cllr Shabina Qayyum, new Leader of the Labour Group on Peterborough City Council.

Let me be clear; It was right of Councillor Jones to resign and acknowledge that his language was unacceptable. He has apologised unreservedly and in light of his actions, the party has made the right call to suspend him.

The Labour Group have elected me as their new leader, and there is certainly a need for resetting and healing for our city. The task ahead is enormous. We have achieved some excellent progress since taking over the administration at Peterborough City Council.

Under her tenure, Councillor Katy Cole has worked hard to bring our children’s services to an acceptable standard, from being rated inadequate when we took power. We have found a home for the Dementia Resource Centre, reversed the closure of the Industrial Hub, reduced the number of families living in temporary accommodation while waiting for housing, and overall, fly tipping rates have decreased across the city.

The success of our family hubs has been monumental, with mothers and babies coming to seek advice on a range of services available.

The culture and leisure facilities are being progressed at pace, with a new pool on the horizon, and we have saved the city’s lido, where thousands of people have flocked to use it over the summer. The investment within our city is set to take off with the development of the Station Quarter and our new University is thriving, with the campus now bustling with students.

But let’s make no mistake, the very important work of improving this city needs stability and an end to the relentless negativity and toxicity that prevails within our politics. It is my first and foremost priority to reset the dial and take us towards a collaborative, collegiate future where regardless of party, everyone is working together in our residents’ interest.

As a previous safeguarding lead for a practice in Dogsthorpe and someone who reported safeguarding cases on suspected grooming, I will be relentless in making policies watertight and ensure, alongside our MPs, that the recommendations of the Casey review are implemented without delay.

We will take ownership of ensuring licensing works properly after the horrendous delays experienced by drivers, and develop a workable solution for CCTV that suits both drivers and residents.

With only eight months left until the local elections next year, the council is in need of stability and continuity, working across parties. My mission is one of inclusivity, positivity, fairness and leading from the front for our residents. I celebrate all that is great in our city, and I know my group has worked so hard, as they are equally as proud to live and work in Peterborough.

Our two MPs, Sam Carling and Andrew Pakes, make representations on our area’s behalf in parliament, prioritising the views and good work of the organisations in our city on the national stage.

My doors are open to everyone, whatever your political leaning may be. But my message before the crucial extraordinary meeting next week to leaders across parties is this: let’s work together to ensure a continuation of the things we have achieved.

This is a new leadership of the Peterborough Labour Group. And I’m resetting the dial.