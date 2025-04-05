Political View: Climate action makes environmental and economic sense

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Like most Peterborough Telegraph readers I was appalled to learn the Energy Price Cap will rise by another 6% to £1,849 per year for typical household use, writes Peterborough Green Party group leader Nicola Day.

Water bills are also going up by around £10 per month from April 1st. Companies operate a monopoly with regard to natural resources.

We are sick of them making April Fools of us every year.

Things don’t have to be this way. It is a myth that renewable and clean energy are more expensive than fossil fuels, but it is understandable that things can become confusing.

The National Grid who are undergoing a rapid decarbonisation programme state that ‘a recent study found that solar and wind energy are now the most affordable sources of new electricity in 82% of the world’. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s most recent projections state that solar output cost now averages £41 per megawatt hour (MWh) from new projects. Whereas for new gas power stations the equivalent lifetime costs will be close to £114 per MWh.

Proper investment into alternatives such as wind and solar for energy for the insulation of homes, along with installation of heat pumps and solar panels into new and established housing stock will make it far cheaper for people to heat their homes.

Also, it will bring energy costs down.

It is no surprise that Reform wish to peddle myths about renewable and clean energy, with their strong anti net-zero and climate change denialist stance. Since the 2019 general election, Reform UK has received more than £2.3million from high-polluting industries, firms with oil and gas contracts and climate science deniers. They are protecting the super-rich industries that are exploiting both people and our planet for profit.

These ideas are being chased by some Conservatives who want to ‘out-Reform’ Reform. This seems very bizarre given that net-zero policies are popular amongst both Conservative and Reform voters. Who doesn’t want cheaper bills, cheaper transport, clean air, clean water and more spare income to enjoy life with our friends and loved ones?

I chair the Climate Change and Environment Committee at Peterborough City Council, so far the Council’s Climate and Environment team has secured millions of pounds to support vital work, including £3.2 million for the Peterborough Accelerated Net Zero Project. The Peterborough Integrated Renewable Infrastructure project seeks to develop a joint district heat and power network to reduce emissions from public sector and commercial buildings.

The team is currently exploring the implementation of securing a commercial partner to deliver net-zero projects at pace and scale, building on the experience of other authorities such as Bristol City Council as well as other innovative Combined Authorities. Bristol have secured a 20 year partnership with a commercial partner, which will see an investment of £1billion into the city.

It will deliver a variety of net-zero projects and also create £61.5million worth of social value over the first five years from job creation, apprenticeships, and work placements, as well as a new Community Energy Fund. This is the future and an economic direction of travel which would bring huge benefits to Peterborough.

Any suggestions that we should u-turn or defer from these ambitions would be an economic disaster for our city.