Plans withdrawn for caravan park near ancient woodland after multiple objections

There were a number of environmental concerns raised

Plans for a new caravan park near ancient woodland have been withdrawn following multiple objections.

Applicant, Susan Gallon, sought planning permission to transform a vacant patch of land off Kings Cliffe Road, Wansford, into a caravan park with wood cabins.

However, due to the site’s close proximity to Bedford Purlieus National Nature Reserve, a number of environmental concerns were raised.

The caravan park was proposed for land on Leedsgate Farm, Kings Cliffe Road, Wansford

The plans included a small number of wood cabins, washroom facilities and spaces for caravans over a 1,079 square metre site at Leedsgate Farm.

The Woodland Trust, the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity, objected to the plans due to the potential loss and deterioration of Bedford Purlieus’ ancient woodland.

Ancient woodland is defined as an irreplaceable habitat which has been wooded continuously since at least 1600AD.

Noting that the proposed cabins would be located just three metres from ancient woodland, the Woodland Trust commented: “The Trust objects to this proposal on account of the direct loss and deterioration of irreplaceable habitat.

“This application contravenes national planning policy designed to protect ancient woodland and should be considered for refusal.

“We will maintain our objection until the applicant commits to moving the proposed development outside of, and a sufficient distance away from, the ancient woodland.”

Natural England stated that the development could have significant effects on Bedford Purlieus, noting that it is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The public body said it would object to the plans as it required further information in order to determine the significance of these impacts.

Wildlife officer Frances Payne also objected to the plans, arguing that the development would have “major negative ecological impacts” on the surrounding woodland.

She said: “Bedford Purlieus has already been identified by Natural England as having high pressure on the habitat it is designated for (Ancient Woodland), from recreational disturbance.

“If this campsite proposal were to go ahead, further human recreation would exacerbate these pressures.

“Disturbance to wildlife within the SSSI would come from increased numbers of dogs and people, increased lighting, runoff/pollution and noise, as well as compaction, loss of habitat and development within an ancient woodland.”

The plans were formally withdrawn by Ms Gallon on Monday, January 6.