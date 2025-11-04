Plans to change Peterborough HMO into children’s care home recommended for refusal

Plans to change the use of a house in multiple occupation (HMO) into a children’s care home in Peterborough have been recommended for refusal.

The semi-detached property at 32 Orton Avenue, Woodston, was converted into a small HMO for six people in 2023.

Among the joint applicants for the proposed new development was city councillor Imtiaz Ali, who hoped to create a care home on the site for up to four children.

Planning documents stated: “Mr Ali has approached PCC Children’s Services which have confirmed verbally that not only is there an overall need for this form of accommodation in the city, but that this location is considered appropriate.”

The property in Orton Avenue, Peterborough.

The documents claimed that the combination of on-site parking with the available on-street parking on Orton Avenue would be “more than adequate” to meet the planning policy and operational needs of the proposed use.

However, city council planners recommended that the application be refused and said: “The proposal would fail to provide adequate facilities within the curtilage of the site for the parking and turning of vehicles to serve the operational requirements of the proposed use.”

The plans also received five objections from local residents who cited concerns around the proposed development’s proximity to a local school, pedestrian access, noise and privacy.

Planning officers noted that the proposal would “meet an identified community need” and “provide suitable living conditions”.

However, this did not outweigh the other matters raised.

Peterborough City Council’s planning committee made up of cross-party councillors will meet on November 11 to discuss the planning application and make a final decision.