Plans to build 11 new flats in Crown Street, Peterborough

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the demolition of commercial buildings to make way for 11 new flats.

Surjit Singh Developments Ltd applied for full planning permission to convert number 80 Crown Street into three one-bedroom flats and construct an adjoining new building at the front containing two one-bedroom flats.

The company also proposed to demolish existing warehouses on-site, used for various commercial purposes in the past, in order to construct the remaining six one-bedroom flats to the rear on land at 74 to 80 Crown Street.

A design and access statement, prepared by PiP Architects on behalf of the applicant, stated: “The proposed shift from light commercial to residential use offers the opportunity to establish a more harmonious relationship with the surrounding dwellings, minimising the likelihood of noise, disruption, and environmental impact.”

Proposed new flats at 74 to 80 Crown Street, Peterborough Photo: PiP Architects

Previous proposals from the applicant received pushback from Peterborough City Council planners who said there was an “unjustified loss of employment use”.

The fresh plans, submitted on August 8, stated that the applicant would provide a “comprehensive marketing assessment” demonstrating that the site was no longer viable for employment use.

“This includes evidence of an extended marketing period without successful interest and an assessment of alternative employment uses,” the plans added.

The new plans also claimed to address design concerns and noted that the applicant would ensure the development integrated “sensitively” into the local streetscape.

A total of 11 on-site parking bays are proposed along with three additional visitor bays, which the applicant claimed would eliminate any additional pressure on existing Crown Street parking.

The design and access statement concluded: “Ultimately, the new proposal respects the existing, whilst enhancing the local architecture by providing new high-quality, safe and sustainable homes to the neighbourhood.”

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.