Plans for new talking therapy clinic in Serpentine Green shopping centre

Plans have been revealed for a new health clinic in a Peterborough shopping centre which would specialise in talking therapy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Healthcare specialist Bupa submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council on October 3.

If approved, a former soft play centre which currently stands vacant at Serpentine Green shopping centre would be transformed into a new health facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed clinic would offer a range of talking therapy services, operating between 8am and 10pm from Monday to Saturday.

Serpentine Green Shopping Centre

“Once fully utilised, the clinic is expected to accommodate circa 2,000 appointments available per annum with the potential for growth should demand require,” the planning application states.

A total of 12 new jobs would be created, which would include clinical psychologists, cognitive behavioural therapists, counsellors and operational staff including a centre manager and administrative staff.

All of the roles would be externally recruited in the area subject to meeting Bupa’s criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application adds: “The proposal would revitalise an underutilised unit with main town centre uses and contribute to the effective use of land within a highly central and sustainable location.

“A number of development benefits is also identified in terms of diversifying offers, creating jobs and raising mental health awareness.”

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.