Plans being drawn up in bid to secure future of Deepings Leisure Centre

Deepings Leisure Centre

The leisure centre was facing closure followinge xtensive damage earlier this year.

But now South Kesteven District Council is investigating a range of options to reopen and improve the centre. All the options would extend the life of the building by 25 years.

A full range of site surveys has been commissioned and an experienced design team appointed to the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cabinet Member for Leisure, Cllr Barry Dobson, said: “The Deepings Leisure Centre is an important asset at the heart of the local community.

“After listening to the many stories and concerns from local people it is apparent this building means far too much to the community and we must explore every possible option to bring it back into use.”

Refurbishment options are due to be presented to SKDC Members before the end of the year.

The centre has been closed since July 27th due to serious health and safety concerns.

“If refurbishment plans are approved the leisure centre will, however, remain temporarily closed until the necessary works and lease agreement negotiations are completed,” said Cllr Dobson. “Rest assured, however, that options for the future of Deepings Leisure Centre remain a top priority for the Council.”