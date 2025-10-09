Plans approved for flat above former fishing shop in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council has approved plans for a flat to be built above a former fishing shop.

The building, on the corner of Lincoln Road and Burmer Road, was once home to Fish On but has been empty for some time.

Applicant, Mr R Khan, submitted a planning application to construct a first floor extension on the property for a new one-bedroom flat, along with shop front alterations and a side window for the vacant retail unit below.

One additional car parking space and one cycle space were proposed for the site to be used by the occupant of the flat.

The former Fish On fishing shop on 713 Lincoln Road Photo: Google

The future of the ground floor retail unit is not yet clear.

Peterborough City Council planners approved the planning application on October 6 meaning construction can begin.

A case officer report noted that the property was currently the only single storey building within the street scene, and the proposed extension would introduce a second storey in keeping with the surrounding area.

“The design is simple and reflects the character of neighbouring properties, incorporating a pitched roof that follows the established roofline. Materials will match those of the existing building, and the amended shopfront will align with the appearance of other retail units within the local centre,” the report added.

It was deemed that the proposal was acceptable having been assessed in the light of all material considerations, including weighing against relevant policies of the development plan.