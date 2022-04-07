The hydrotherapy pool is set to be mothballed. EMN-171017-153640009

The physiotherapist who was set to buy the St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool has said he feels like he has been ‘stabbed in the back’ by the council after they pulled out of the deal.

Ranjith Mahamani said he had been discussing the sale with the council for more than a year, and had been expecting the deal to be concluded at the end of the month. He had even put finances in place for a major refurbishment of the pool, and hired staff to work there.

But he said he received a call on Tuesday evening, telling him the deal was off.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, he said: “We feel very disappointed and let down. We thought we had a good business case and would be able to help the community. We really think the decision to mothball the facility is the wrong one.

“It has been a very lengthy process. Informal discussions started in 2020, and formal discussions began early last year (2021).

“We met every week. So much time and money has been spent on this.

“We were told the deal was off about 10 minutes before anyone else was told. There was no warning - I was left in the dark. It feels like we have been stabbed in the back. I don’t know how I can trust the council now.”

Mr Mahamani, director of Consult Physio Ltd based in Crawthorne Road, said he used the pool when it was open for 10-14 hours a week to treat patients - and had made plans to make the site a modern facility that was accessible for all who needed it.

He said; “The pool needed a lot of work. Clinical assessments had to be made in the shower room, which was not very dignified, a new hoist was needed, the toilets and the changing rooms needed refurbishing.

“We borrowed money - which we have started paying interest on - so we could turn it into a modern facility that is accessible for those that need it.

“The pool is not a leisure pool - it is a specialist facility, and they are not cheap.

“The nearest pools will now be in Cambridge, Leicester or Nottingham now.

“The decision is such a short sighted one - it may save the council money, but it will cost the NHS money in the end.

“This is my passion - I want to make a difference. The council have let me and the community who use the pool down.

Now Mr Mahamani is planning on ensuring the city still has a hydrotherapy pool.

He said; “When I was approached by the council, I was looking at premises to build a pool.