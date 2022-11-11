The city council’s Chief Executive Matt Gladstone was informed by the Home Office this morning (November 11) that the hotel is likely to be used as part of the dispersal arrangements for asylum seekers.

The council has since taken out enforcement action to prevent the change of the hotel's use.

The hotel has already cut its ties with the Best Western brand and the Peterborough Telegraph understands that the hotel was due to close to the public on December 17.

The Home Office has told the council, however, that asylum seekers could begin to arrive as early as this weekend.

A city council spokesperson said: “Peterborough is a welcoming and tolerant place and is currently offering refuge to more than 300 asylum seekers, more than any other city or town in the east of England.

“We have taken enforcement action today to prevent the change of use of the Great Northern Hotel to allow its use for further asylum seekers, not just because our own resources to welcome and help genuine asylum seekers are stretched to the absolute limit, but because of the risks to strategic infrastructure of our city, and the UK.

“The Great Northern - a railway hotel – is sited at one of the country’s major rail interchanges so any issues of heightened tension or threats in the area could disrupt a major communication route for both people and freight.”

The Great Northern Hotel on Station Road.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has also opposed the move. He tweeted: “Last night, I was told the Great Northern could be used to host asylum seekers who have travelled here ILLEGALLY on small boats.

“This is a historic, city-centre hotel. It’s the wrong choice.

“I oppose this & will do everything I can to ensure that it’s back to being a hotel.”