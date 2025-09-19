Peterborough’s 20,000 home Draft Local Plan consultation results to be published imminently

The results and key issues from a public consultation regarding Peterborough’s Draft Local Plan will be published next week.

The Local Plan Review for 2024 to 2044 is proposed to replace the current Local Plan adopted in 2019, and will set out how the city and surrounding villages will grow and change over the next 20 years.

It was put on hold last year to incorporate changes to the National Planning Policy Framework made by the Labour government.

For Peterborough, these changes resulted in an increased housing target from 18,720 to 20,120 houses by 2044 (1,006 per year).

The Local Plan also addresses issues such as employment, climate change and transport.

Public consultation on the draft plan began on April 11 and ended at midnight on Thursday, May 29.

Peterborough City Council confirmed that a Key Issues Report will be published on its website next week which will summarise the main issues raised for each section, policy and site.

There are a number of contentious development sites proposed in the Draft Local Plan in places such as Castor and Ailsworth, Eye and Glinton.

These sites and numerous others received backlash from members of the public.

Cllr Nick Thulbourn, the former cabinet member for growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, previously said: “We understand proposals for growth can be challenging for communities and must be carried out in a planned way.”

He reiterated that the plan was still in draft form and that the public’s feedback was “essential” in helping to shape the proposed submission version in autumn.

What happens next?

All comments received during the public consultation will be reviewed by the city council and any changes arising from the consultation will be made to the Draft Local Plan.

The council will then look to publish a proposed submission version in autumn this year, which will then go out for a further public consultation.

This version of the plan will then be submitted to central government who will appoint an independent planning inspector to carry out a public examination into the document.

It is hoped that the finalised Local Plan will be adopted by December 2026.