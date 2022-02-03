Peterborough youngsters to vote for new Youth MP

Voting takes place at schools, colleges and youth groups from 7 February – 11 February for people aged 11 to 18, with nine candidates having putting their names forward to take over from Elicia D’Ambrosio.

The successful candidate will be elected for a two year term beginning in March, during which time they will represent Peterborough in the UK Youth Parliament,and sit on the Peterborough Youth Council, which campaigns on issues important to young people in the city.

The runner-up will serve as deputy Youth MP, with the result announced at a ceremony at Peterborough City Council’s Sand Martin House offices on the morning of 16 February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The elections take place later this month

The nine candidates are: Lucy Loan-Shaw, Matthew Carr, Tomiwa Alabi, Rebecca Au, Kira Bianka Balogh, Eliza Greenwood, Miriam Sellick, Ufuoma Ehwerhemuepha and Eva Woods.

Their manifestos can be viewed at: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/74492c627f.html#page/1 or on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8_eC6zN1UI&ab_channel=YouthVoicePeterborough.

Young people will not only be voting for their next Youth MP, but will be able to vote on the issues which they care about the most through Make Your Mark. This will see them choose between seven issues which are most important to them, with the ones getting the most votes to be taken up by the Youth Council as their priorities going forward.

Outgoing Youth MP Elicia said: “This role puts young people at the centre of decision making and allows our views, our problems and our solutions to be listened to. I feel really proud to have represented Peterborough as Youth MP and know these candidates will continue to make change.”

Leader of Peterborough City Council Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald said: “Young people are the future of our democracy and we want to hear their voices so we can understand what issues they care about most and how we can help improve their lives.

“We have seen growing activism from school and college pupils over the past few years and this is something we want to encourage, and in the future hopefully we can see some younger members on the council as well.”

Marya Ali, youth voice worker at Peterborough City Council, said: “Recent years have seen young people show greater awareness and interest in areas from mental health to climate change, and their willingness to campaign on important issues has helped drive policy change.

“The role of Youth MP, and the work of the Peterborough Youth Council, has helped push leaders to deliver meaningful actions, so I would urge those aged 11 to 18 to read or watch the manifestos of the candidates and cast their votes.”