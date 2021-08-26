Peterborough street lights to be dimmed as part of carbon - and money - saving scheme

Street lighting between Lynchwood and Alwalton EMN-210804-234346009

The dimming in residential areas will happen between midnight and 5am.

Peterborough City Council took part in a trial between January and April last year, where lights were dimmed by 20 per cent between 9pm and midnight, and 40 per cent between midnight and 5am on ‘traffic routes’ and 20 per cent dimming in residential areas between 9pm and 5am.

It is hoped the new scheme will save the council £11,000 every year, and cut 60 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The city council is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2030.