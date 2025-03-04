Peterborough Station Quarter to make next stop on way to £65 million development at council meeting

The full business case will allow the council to get the £47.85m funding from government

A major project in Peterborough may take a big step forward next week when it is discussed at a council cabinet meeting.

The £65 million Peterborough Station Quarter project seeks to improve the arrival experience at the station and connectivity to the city.

In March 2023, £47.85 million of Levelling Up funding for the project was secured by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), subject to full business case (FBC) approval from the Department for Transport (DfT).

How Peterborough's Station Quarter might look

After a number of delays, the FBC is finally expected to be submitted this month. This will allow Peterborough City Council to draw down from the government funding to deliver the mammoth project.

At a council cabinet meeting on March 11, approval will be sought to submit the FBC to the DfT. Cabinet is also expected to authorise the expenditure of Towns Fund grant funding of £1.45 million relating to the Citylink Peterborough Station Quarter works package.

Citylink is the first phase of the works which will focus on effectively removing the underpass at the Queensgate roundabout by raising the ground level to form an obvious route to the city centre.

Subject to approval of the grant funding expected in May 2025, works are expected to commence on site in Summer 2025.

A report to be put before the cabinet states: “By working with contractors and delivery partners, the scheme will provide employment opportunities for local residents, supporting the local economy, and supporting employee training and skills development.”

It adds: “The delivery of new public realm and routes to the city centre will help provide safe and green space for residents, passengers and business to enjoy – bringing health and wellbeing benefits.”

At a council scrutiny committee meeting in January, service director for growth and regeneration at the city council, Ingrid Hooley, said: “This is as important to the government department as it is to us to get that money out the door and to get the investment in Peterborough.

“It’s highly critical for everyone, an important project, so I’m feeling very confident about that.”

While £47.85 million will come from the DfT, around £18 million is expected to be covered by private funding.

Key components of the Peterborough Station Quarter project

– A new western station entrance and a multi-storey car park, creating quicker access to the station from the west of Peterborough.

– A new station square to improve the arrival experience and create a better interchange between public transport and active travel modes.

– A refurbished eastern station building to improve circulation, reduce congestion and provide a better customer experience.

– A high quality, more intuitive and accessible route from the station to the city centre.

– Defined plots for future development opportunities.