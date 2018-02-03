Peterborough school expansion set to be delayed and go over budget after £7 million Carillion contract ends

Works to expand a Peterborough school are set to finish late and over budget following the collapse of Carillion.

Peterborough City Council announced on Monday it was terminating its £7million contact with the collapsed contractor which included a major expansion of Jack Hunt School in Netherton.

The secondary school is increasing by one form of entry as part of a £6.6 million expansion which also includes 11 new classrooms, a science classroom, an all-weather sports pitch and a new dining hall and kitchen.

The works are due to be completed in time for the new school year in September, but a council spokesman said: “We will probably lose four months while we sort it all and procure another contractor.

“However, we have agreed with the school to carry out some remodelling of existing spaces in the main school that will enable us to take the extra form of entry for September.”

Asked what works have been completed at the school so far, the spokesman said: “A steel frame has been constructed.” He also confirmed that it is “most likely” that the scheme will now cost the council more, with details yet to be determined.

Council cabinet member for resources Cllr David Seaton said last week that £3.1 million had so far been paid for the Jack Hunt project with the last payment coming on January 3.

The Carillion contract also relates to work at St Michael’s Church School in Cardea and the new Hampton Gardens School which were both completed last year.

Both contracts were still in operation and in the 12 month defect liability period - the period of time a contractor retains liability under a building contract for dealing with any defects to the site.

Carillion has a base in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, and its major contracts in the city included the £43 million revamp of Peterborough Station. The proposed new Hampton Lakes Primary School and the proposed new Heltwate Special School at Newark Road were both at the design stage with Carillion.

Cllr Seaton said the council owns the designs for both schools and that payment has only been given for the work done.

Council leader Cllr John Holdich said Carillion had always delivered “on time and on budget.”