People who have recently moved house at risk of not being registered to vote

Residents in Peterborough – especially those who have moved house recently are being urged to check their voter registration details.

A canvass of residents is taking place to ensure those who wish to be able to vote are registered.

While we have recently had a General Election, and no local elections are scheduled in Peterborough for 2025, it is important to ensure details on the register are correct.

Make sure you are registered to vote

The annual canvass allows Peterborough City Council to keep the electoral register up to date, to identify who risks losing their voice at elections, and to encourage them to register before it’s too late.

Mark Emson, Electoral Manager at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are asking everyone to keep an eye out for important updates from the council. The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate and up to date. To make sure you don’t lose your say at upcoming elections, simply follow the instructions which will be sent to you.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

Anyone who has moved home recently is especially urged to check their details. Electoral Commission research has found that recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time. In Great Britain, 92 per cent of those who have lived in their home for 16 years will be registered, compared with 36 per cent of people who have lived at an address for less than a year.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said: “It’s really important that everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so. We urge people to check for updates from their local council on this year’s canvass. The council may contact residents by post or email.

“If you are not registered to vote, make sure you provide the necessary information to your local council when asked and register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

Information on registering to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website – visit https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/.

Residents with questions about their registration status can contact their local council’s electoral services team by calling 01733 452249 or emailing [email protected].