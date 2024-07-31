Peterborough residents can have their say on Werrington Neighbourhood Plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Deadline for comments is in September

Residents with an interest in Werrington are being invited to have their say on a proposed Neighbourhood Plan for the area.

The document, prepared by the Werrington Neighbourhood Forum is available to comment on until 11.59pm on 5 September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Neighbourhood Plan can establish general planning policies for the development and use of land in an area. Once a plan is approved, Peterborough City Council will make planning decisions in accordance with its policies.

You can have your say on the Werrington Neighbourhood Plan

Cllr Dennis Jones, Leader of the Council, said: “There is an opportunity for people that live or have an interest in Werrington Parish to have a greater say over developments there in the future. As with any consultation, we value as much feedback as possible, so encourage interested parties to have their say.”

The neighbourhood plan and associated documents can be viewed on the Peterborough City Council website: Neighbourhood plans | Peterborough City Council. Hard copies are available to view at:

Reception of the Peterborough City Council Offices, Sand Martin House, Bittern Way, Peterborough, PE2 8TY.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Werrington Library Staniland Way, Werrington, Peterborough PE4 6JT