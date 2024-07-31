Peterborough residents can have their say on Werrington Neighbourhood Plan
Residents with an interest in Werrington are being invited to have their say on a proposed Neighbourhood Plan for the area.
The document, prepared by the Werrington Neighbourhood Forum is available to comment on until 11.59pm on 5 September 2024.
A Neighbourhood Plan can establish general planning policies for the development and use of land in an area. Once a plan is approved, Peterborough City Council will make planning decisions in accordance with its policies.
Cllr Dennis Jones, Leader of the Council, said: “There is an opportunity for people that live or have an interest in Werrington Parish to have a greater say over developments there in the future. As with any consultation, we value as much feedback as possible, so encourage interested parties to have their say.”
The neighbourhood plan and associated documents can be viewed on the Peterborough City Council website: Neighbourhood plans | Peterborough City Council. Hard copies are available to view at:
Reception of the Peterborough City Council Offices, Sand Martin House, Bittern Way, Peterborough, PE2 8TY.
Werrington Library Staniland Way, Werrington, Peterborough PE4 6JT
Comments can be submitted via an online form or alternatively submitted in writing via email to [email protected] or in writing via post to Planning Policy Team, Peterborough City Council, Sand Martin House, Bittern Way, Peterborough PE2 8TY.