Peterborough Regional Pool: Demolition starts at city leisure centre

Pool has been a popular attraction for city families for years – but now the final chapter has started

Demolition work has begun at Peterborough Regional Pool.

Work started on Monday, March 17, after a ‘soft strip’ of the insides was completed earlier this year.

The demolition is expected to take nearly four months.

The pool has been closed since September 2023, after asbestos was discovered in the building. It was then revealed there were problems with Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The decision was made to permanently close the centre by the council's cabinet in March 2024 due to costs to repair the building not representing best value for the authority. It was revealed it could cost up to £26 million to carry out the works.

The Regional Pool has been the home for swimming for many in Peterborough for generations, with scores of residents learning to swim there since it opened in the 1970s.

There is currently no public swimming pool open in Peterborough city centre. The Lido was put under threat during the budget consultations last year, but a campaign managed to save it.

In previous years, the Lido has opened in early April – however, The Peterborough Telegraph understands there will be a later opening this year. An opening date has not yet been announced.

While demolition work at the Regional Pool takes place, the adjoining car park will also be closed.

Peterborough City Council said that the car park will be closed for 16 weeks, starting on Monday, March 17.

Residents who use the car park are being advised to use nearby car parks during this time including Bishops Road, Riverside and Car Haven – information about alternative car parks can be found here.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, cabinet member for Peterborough City Council, said: “Following a soft-strip out of the Regional Pool building earlier this year we are now ready to begin formal demolition.

“Unfortunately this will mean that the Regional Pool car park is closed temporarily, however, there is plenty of parking available at nearby car parks in the city centre and we advise residents to use these for the time being."