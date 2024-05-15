Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposed bill would stop shops selling loud fireworks to general public

There has been a new call for a law change to stop noisy fireworks making lives a misery in Peterborough and other towns and cities across the country.

Andrew Pakes, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough, was in Parliament this week to support a new bill to limit the noise levels of late night fireworks.

And Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has also called for a change in the law regarding the use of fireworks.

There have been calls for a change in the law

Late night noisy fireworks are an issue that affect many parts of the city with residents complaining about the disturbance and lack of action to deal with the nuisance.

Residents have regularly contacted The Peterborough Telegraph to complain about the noise throughout the year.

The law limits what times noisy fireworks can be used – but these are often ignored.

Last year, then Peterborough City Council leader Wayne Fitzgerald called for a law change following a spate of incidents – with fireworks even being set off in the middle of the day.

This week Mr Pakes met with Judith Cummins MP who has presented a bill to Parliament dealing with the noise levels of fireworks, with the bill designed to restrict sales to members of the public.

The Bradford MP invited Andrew to Westminster after hearing about his campaigning work in Peterborough on the issue.

The MP she hoped her Fireworks (Noise Limits) Bill would end the misery caused to many people by the illegal and antisocial use of fireworks. The bill would not affect professional firework displays.

Over the last year, both Mr Pakes and Mr Bristow have said they have been contacted by scores of residents fed up with late night noisy fireworks, – with the impact on people with pets a highlighted problem.

“This isn’t about stopping harmless fun but instead dealing with the late-night misery that sometimes comes from inconsiderate use”

Mr Pakes said: “The anti-social use of fireworks by a small minority of people is causing misery to many residents in Peterborough, who are kept up at night and concerned for the wellbeing of their pets.

“This isn’t about stopping harmless fun but instead dealing with the late-night misery that sometimes comes from inconsiderate use.

“Hundreds of people have contact me to share their views on the issue and to back calls for something to be done.

“People are fed up with the lack of action to tackle this nuisance, whether that is by the government, police or council.

“It was a privilege to share local concerns with Judith Cummins MP and to give my support to her bill. I hope it is passed before the General Election but, if not, it is one of the issues I would champion if I’m elected as our next MP.”

Mr Bristow said: “The anti-social use of fireworks is one of the biggest issues constituents contact me about.

"Loud fireworks going off at all hours, late into the night keeping up residents and scaring pets drive people round the twist.

"I have conducted an online survey – along with a petition receiving over a thousand responses which I have referenced in Parliament.

"I have also supported two other attempts to change the law around the sale and use of fireworks.”

Fireworks and the law

What time can fireworks be used?

Fireworks can be used in the UK any time from 7am to 11pm.

Exceptions are:

Bonfire night: 7am to midnight