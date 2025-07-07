Peterborough political group says it has ‘expelled’ councillor following ‘investigation into conduct’

A Peterborough councillor is no longer part of a political group following an investigation into his conduct.

Peterborough First leader Cllr Chris Harper said an internal investigation took place into Cllr Roger Antunes and it was decided on Friday, July 4 that he should be “expelled” from the group with immediate effect.

Cllr Antunes, who represents the Hampton Vale ward, declined to comment at this moment in time, but argued that his departure from Peterborough First was a mutual agreement.

He will now sit as an independent councillor on Peterborough City Council.

Cllr Chris Harper (left) and Cllr Roger Antunes (right)

Cllr Harper said: “The conduct hearing was done by his peers, not me as the leader, and reported back to me. I took the decision with the group to expel him so there’s no mutual side to it at all.

“It’s regrettable and we wish him well for the future, but we decided that his conduct was not befitting of our group and he was expelled.”

It comes following an attempt from the Peterborough First, Liberal Democrat and Green Party groups to oust the current Labour administration via a motion of no confidence in June.

The current make up of the council now includes: 17 Labour councillors, 11 Peterborough First councillors, 11 Conservative councillors, eight Liberal Democrat councillors, eight independent councillors and five Green Party councillors.