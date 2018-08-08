Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya condemns ‘vile comments’ from Boris Johnson on women wearing burkas

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya has heavily criticised Boris Johnson for suggesting Muslim women wearing the burka “look like letter boxes.”

The former foreign secretary also compared Muslim women wearing the burka to “bank robbers” in comments which have led to calls from the Prime Minister Theresa May, and Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis, for him to apologise.

Mr Johnson’s comments were made in a Daily Telegraph article where he also argued against following Denmark’s lead in banning the burka.

Following the column, Ms Onasanya tweeted: “Vile comments made about Muslim women wearing burqas should be condemned by the government. Not doing so will only fan the flames of Islamophobia further.”

Cllr Shazia Bashir, Conservative member for North ward on Peterborough City Council, spoke about Islamophobia on Newsnight last night. She said: “The Conservative Party is the right party for me. Locally and nationally they have supported me. I’ve not experienced personally any incident.

“I am aware incidents have happened and they happen in any party.

“I support the Prime Minister’s statement today and the party chairman Brandon Lewis’ statement that he should apologise. He needs to accept that if he wants to run for leadership, he needs to lead by example.”

Asked what should happen if Mr Johnson does not apologise, Cllr Bashir said disciplinary action should be taken.