The call comes in Respect for Shop Workers Week.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has called for action on retail crime.

Mr Pakes has met with The Co-operative staff at their Thorpe Road store as part of Respect for Shop Workers Week.

The visit coincided with new survey results that show 69% of retail staff have experienced verbale abuse and 45% have been threatened by a customer. 70% of these incidents were triggered by shop-lifting and two-thirds of those were linked to addition.

Andrew Pakes and Cllr Alison Jones visit Co-Op on Thorpe Road.

The annual Respect for Shop workers Week runs from 11-17 November, with Usdaw members raising awareness of the union’s year-round Freedom From Fear Campaign and talking to the public to promote a message of ‘respect for shop workers.’

Mr Pakes has been campaigning for tougher action against shoplifting and has welcomed measures in the Budget to tackle crime against retail workers.

He recently held his first business surgery in the city centre with Peterborough Postive where he heard more about retail crime, anti-social behaviour and shoplifting from local businesses.

Mr Pakes said: “Abuse should not be part of the job. I’d like to thank Julie and the team at The Co-operative store on Thorpe Road for sharing their experiences of working in the city.

"I know from meeting business owners, traders and retail workers that shoplifting and retail crime are far too common. I know this is an issue USDAW union and the Cooperative have been leading on.

“That’s why I have been campaigning for better policing in Peterborough and tougher action to support shop workers facing abuse and a rise in retail crime.”

Paul Gerrard, Co-op’s Director of Campaigns and Public Affairs, said: “Retail crime is driven by repeat and prolific offenders, and local organised criminal gangs – it is not petty and it is not victimless.

“We welcome the Government’s commitment to legislate to make attacks on shopworkers a standalone offence, and to repeal the law on stolen goods not exceeding £200 – it will make a real difference and send a clear message. The changes cannot be introduced quickly enough.

“However, if we really want to protect shopworkers, shops and communities long term, we’ve also got to have interventions that tackle the root causes and prevent reoffending.”