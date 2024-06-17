Peterborough Mayor Marco Cereste sworn in at traditional Cathedral service

An official service was held at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday (June 16) to welcome the new Mayor of Peterborough to the role.

Cllr Marco Cereste was elected as the city’s First Citizen last month at a Peterborough City Council meeting – and in the historic surroundings of the Cathedral, he was officially sworn into the post, alongside Mayoress Maddalena Cereste.

Cllr Cereste said: “I am absolutely delighted to be elected as Mayor of Peterborough and really looking forward to the unique challenge ahead. I aim to get heavily involved with our amazing communities and attend a wide range of activities and events over the coming year.

“The position of Mayor is critical to fostering a welcoming and friendly culture in the city, and it’s an honour to contribute to this long-standing tradition. I would like to thank all those who have supported me so far, with a particular mention to the councillors who elected me for this prestigious role.”

The Mayor’s chosen charities that he will support over the next 12 months are Anna’s Hope, Cambridgeshire Children’s Hospital and the Salvation Army.

Mayor's Service The Civic Procession ahead of the service Photo: David Lowndes

Mayor's Service Dean of Peterborough Very Rev Chris Dalliston at the Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes

Mayor's Service The procession took the attendees through the city centre Photo: David Lowndes

Mayor's Service Mayor of Peterborough Marco Cereste was invested at a service at Peterborough Cathedral at the weekend Photo: David Lowndes