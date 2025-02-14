Peterborough Ltd staff reject another pay offer as strike action nears

The company is wholly owned by Peterborough City Council

Staff at Peterborough Ltd have rejected another pay offer from the company, bringing the threat of industrial action closer.

Around 80 per cent of voting GMB Union members at Peterborough Limited, a company wholly owned by Peterborough City Council, turned down the latest offer which the union claims was below the real Living Wage.

The workers provide a number of essential council services, including in waste management, street cleaning, libraries, museums, and leisure centres.

GMB Union continues to call on the cash-strapped council to intervene.

Gordon White, GMB regional organiser, said: “Our members feel unloved and unappreciated after yet another measly pay offer.

“It is heartbreaking that these outsourced workers continue to suffer with low wages when the solution is very clear – bring them back inhouse.

“It’s time the council stopped playing hard to get and embraced their staff this Valentine’s Day.”

Peterborough Ltd was established in 2019. It is autonomous from the council but does require a council appointed board.

The company can trade with the wider market and does not need to rely solely on income from services provided to the council.

A spokesperson previously said: “Our funding is predominantly driven from Peterborough City Council, who like all local authorities continue to see unprecedented pressure on its resources and finances, as such we are committed to support Peterborough City Council through delivering a balanced budget.”

A Peterborough Ltd spokesperson said: “Peterborough Limited is disappointed that our pay offer of an 8.87% rise over two years, for our lowest paid staff, was not accepted by the Unions. With inflation currently at 2.5%, our offer is very much above inflation.

"Our staff are amazing, and they work incredibly hard to deliver services across the city.

"Accepting this offer would have meant that our lowest paid staff would have benefited from a 57% increase in their wages since the company started operating in 2019. We have committed all the funding we have available in our pay rise budget into the offer.

"Our funding is predominately driven from Peterborough City Council who, like all local authorities, continue to see unprecedented pressure on its resources and finances. As such, we are committed to supporting Peterborough City Council through delivering a balanced budget.”