Peterborough house could become specialised children’s care home
Asad Ali applied to Peterborough City Council to change the use of the property at 185A London Road into a residential care home on September 2.
The proposal would see internal modifications specifically tailored to meet the needs of two occupants, aged between eight and 17, who would receive dedicated care from a team of support staff and family.
Planning documents stated that the internal spaces would be configured to provide a “high-quality living environment, characterized by ample natural light and spaciousness”, and a significant garden area would be retained outside.
Mr Ali claimed that the proposed parking provision of four spaces at the front and one in the garage was “robust” and designed to efficiently manage vehicle movements associated with the care home.
A planning statement reads: “Through careful design and comprehensive access planning, the scheme ensures seamless integration with its residential context, delivers a high quality living environment, and provides essential care facilities.”
The property is located adjacent to the locally listed building of St Michael’s House (185 London Road).
A heritage statement from the applicant claimed that the proposed children’s care home would not cause any harm to the setting or significance of St Michael’s House due to the lack of external changes to the property.
Peterborough City Council planning officers will make a decision on the application at a later date.