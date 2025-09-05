Peterborough's political group leaders have spoken out on their current plans ahead of a meeting next week to elect a new city council leader.

Labour's Dennis Jones resigned as Peterborough City Council leader on September 4 and was suspended from his party following a leaked private message to a fellow councillor in which he appeared to refer to Rotherham grooming gang victims as "poor white trash".

Cllr Jones apologised and admitted his comments were "clearly inappropriate", and will now stand as an independent councillor.

His resignation brought all cabinet member appointments to an end meaning there will be no councillors leading the authority until someone new takes charge and appoints a cabinet of their own.

An extraordinary full council meeting will take place at Sand Martin House on Friday, September 12 where councillors will elect a new leader and executive.

Peterborough First leader Cllr Chris Harper told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he was keen to reignite a potential coalition with the Green Party, Liberal Democrats and some independents, similar to the one which failed to oust the Labour administration via a vote of no confidence in June.

Cllr Harper said: "We're in negotiations, as before, with our opposition colleagues.

"From a Peterborough First point of view, we want Labour to step down from the administration and back a coalition to take over the council and bring some sort of stability back."

He admitted that he didn't yet know if there was an appetite from other group leaders to form a coalition agreement, but would be conducting negotiations over the next week.

Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Christian Hogg, said: "I wouldn't want to rule anything out, but I'm not in a position of being able to rule anything in if I'm being honest.

"We're open to discussions from all parties to see what the best way forward is for Peterborough.

"We need to recognise the fact that Labour are now down to 15 [members] and without any support it seems we're getting to a point where it's an untenable position to be able to run the council solely on their own.

"Either they need to look to involve a partner or partners, or other parties may feel that they can coalesce in a different way to produce the stability that the city needs."

Cllr Hogg confirmed he had already had conversations with some group leaders and "potential" group leaders.

Green Party group leader Heather Skibsted said: "The Green Party are always open to working with other people because we're a small group and we will be talking to our alliance partners.

"We don't know what that means or how that is going to work out for next Friday.

"We also want to do what is right for the city because it is very unstable the way things are at the moment."

She added: "I suppose you could say that everything is on the table now. We will see what happens."

Conservative group leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald remained tight-lipped on his group's intentions ahead of Friday's meeting.

"We have no plans. We've not even had a discussion about it. Things have moved quickly," he said.

"The Conservatives will discuss the agenda, as is the normal, most likely on the Friday morning."

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted two former Labour cabinet members on the council but were directed to the party's regional press team, who have yet to issue a response or confirm a preferred candidate to lead the authority.

Three council meetings which were scheduled to take place next week have now been cancelled.