Peterborough given £1.2m to support rough sleepers
Peterborough has been allocated just over £1.2 million of government funding to support rough sleepers.
The money, which is part of an overall package of £203 million for councils across England, will support projects such as shelters, specialist mental health or addiction services and targeted support to help rough sleepers off the streets for good.
Earlier grants from the Government during the coronavirus pandemic have helped get people off the streets and into hotels where they have been supported to move onto long term accommodation.
The new funding has been welcomed by MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow, who said: “This Government have given Peterborough City Council over £1.2 million to help, support and tackle the causes of rough sleeping in our city.”
Cambridgeshire County Council has received £368,550, Fenland District Council £464,960, Huntingdonshire District Council £205,695, South Kesteven District Council £60,000 and South Holland District Council £25,000.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “At the beginning of the pandemic we took swift and decisive action to bring rough sleepers in from the streets and settled them into longer-term accommodation in record numbers. That work continues, the results are clear and are a huge credit to all involved.
“Ending rough sleeping is a personal mission for the Prime Minister and me – and we have made huge progress since he came into No 10, reducing rough sleeping by 43 per cent.
“To build on this progress we are making the biggest ever investment under the Rough Sleeping Initiative to provide vital services to those who need it most as part of our drive to end rough sleeping for good.”