Peterborough given £1.2m to support rough sleepers

The money, which is part of an overall package of £203 million for councils across England, will support projects such as shelters, specialist mental health or addiction services and targeted support to help rough sleepers off the streets for good.

Earlier grants from the Government during the coronavirus pandemic have helped get people off the streets and into hotels where they have been supported to move onto long term accommodation.

The new funding has been welcomed by MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow, who said: “This Government have given Peterborough City Council over £1.2 million to help, support and tackle the causes of rough sleeping in our city.”

Rough sleepers in Long Causeway. EMN-190114-152339009

Cambridgeshire County Council has received £368,550, Fenland District Council £464,960, Huntingdonshire District Council £205,695, South Kesteven District Council £60,000 and South Holland District Council £25,000.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “At the beginning of the pandemic we took swift and decisive action to bring rough sleepers in from the streets and settled them into longer-term accommodation in record numbers. That work continues, the results are clear and are a huge credit to all involved.

“Ending rough sleeping is a personal mission for the Prime Minister and me – and we have made huge progress since he came into No 10, reducing rough sleeping by 43 per cent.