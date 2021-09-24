Peterborough garden waste collections suspended until 2022

Garden waste collection services are suspended until 2022

The garden waste service has been suspended for the last four weeks, in order to maintain other rubbish collections in the city.

Notwithstanding the continued hard work of Aragon’s frontline staff and a number of measures being put into place to minimise the impact for residents, it is now necessary to extend the suspension of garden waste throughout winter, in order to ensure the ongoing collection of recycling, refuse and food waste during this period.

The measures already taken to minimise disruption to collection services include ongoing recruitment drives, staff upskilling, driver training and supervisors stepping in to drive waste lorries.

From October 5, Aragon staff will be emptying the existing brown bins that are already full, this will be done over a four-to-eight week period. All customers will get their brown bins emptied before the service is suspended for the winter, as long as their bins are out for collection.

Customers to the service will also receive a refund on their brown bin subscription from the council, for the 11 months of service which has not been provided.

Customers will receive an email or letter in the next week, including further details of their revised collection date and the refund process.

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene and the Environment, Peterborough City Council, said: “By taking these measures, we are ensuring the continuation of our essential recycling, refuse and food waste collections.

“Although we are not alone with having to suspend our garden waste collections, with many other services across the country also being suspended, we apologise for the disruption and impact on our residents.”