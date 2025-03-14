Peterborough garden waste bin cost to rise again

The rise is the second in two years

The cost of a brown garden waste bin in Peterborough is set to rise for the second time in two years.

The cost will now be £58 per year, as of April 28 – a £3 rise compared to the current price, and an £8 increase from the price at the start of 2024.

Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: "As part of the budget setting process for 2025/26, members agreed to slight increases in charges for bin services provided by the council.

Brown bins in Peterborough

"Given the council's financial position we have to make tough decisions that in an ideal world we would avoid. However, in the case of our garden waste collection service, the increase in charge is very low and overall charges are cheaper compared to some other

authorities in the region. We believe that the service still provides excellent value for money.

“Residents can sign up for our garden waste collection service for 2025/26 from Monday 17 March and we will be promoting this on our social media channels. You can also find out more about the service at www.peterborough.gov.uk.”

Email sent to residents

Customers with a brown bin were sent an email this week advising them of the price increase.

The email said “You are receiving this email as you signed up for the 2024/25 garden waste service for the collection of one bin and opted to pay for future years’ service by recurring direct debit.

“Please note the price for the garden waste service has increased, therefore for the 2025/26 service you will be charged £58.

“The 2025/26 service will start the week commencing 28 April 2025.

“You do not need to do anything for your service to continue uninterrupted.

“Your direct debit will be taken by GoCardless (this will be the name that shows up on your bank statement) on behalf of Peterborough City Council in three instalments on or around the first weeks of May (£20), June (£20) and July (£18).

“If you wish to cancel your recurring direct debit, please do so directly with your bank.

“If you cancel your direct debit before all three instalments have been taken your service will be stopped.

“If you have any issues, please contact Aragon Direct Services on 01733 425425 option 3, Monday to Friday excluding bank holidays, 9am to 5pm.”