News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Peterborough First add three former Conservatives to council group

Peterborough First is now the third-largest group on the council.
By Ben Jones
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read

Peterborough First’s numbers on Peterborough City Council have grown further after three more former Conservatives joined the group.

Cllr John Howard (Hargate and Hempsted) – former cabinet member for adult services and public health, Cllr Mohammed Farooq- former North West Cambs Conservative Association President- and Cllr Saqib Farooq(Glinton and Castor) are the latest to join.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The three all resigned from the Conservative group in the wake of allegations by Cllr Mohammed Farooq of bullying and a toxic culture within the group.

Cllr Mohammed Farooq, Cllr John Howard and Cllr Saqib Farooq.Cllr Mohammed Farooq, Cllr John Howard and Cllr Saqib Farooq.
Cllr Mohammed Farooq, Cllr John Howard and Cllr Saqib Farooq.
Most Popular

Cllr Farooq was previously suspended by the group, claiming it was because he was accused of plotting a vote of no confidence against Leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald- which he said he was cleared of following an internal investigation.

The Conservative group has “strenuously denied” the allegations of bullying and a toxic culture.

The movements take Peterborough First up to 11 councillors and makes the independent group the third largest on the council; three more than the Liberal Democrats and just three less than the combined Labour group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are now eight former Conservative councillors in the group as the three joined Cllr Ray Bisby (Stanground South), Cllr Gavin Elsey (Wittering), Cllr Chris Harper (Stanground South), Cllr Peter Hiller (Glinton and Castor) and Cllr Brian Rush).

Cllr Julie Stevenson is now the council’s only independent- not aligned to a group of any kind- once again.

Group leader Cllr Chris Harper said: “We are delighted to welcome Farooq, John and Saqib to Peterborough First.

"We feel that independent councillors have a critical role to play in our city in the coming years. For too long now, party politics have been a distraction for the council’s business and conduct, we want to put this right.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are happy to work with political groups in the chamber who will put the people of Peterborough before politics. We have the experience as a group to contribute to the change in direction that’s needed for a better City”.

“As independent councillors, the Peterborough First group are able to focus their priorities on doing the best for the city, putting residents first away from any political, or external influence.”

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilHargateHempsted