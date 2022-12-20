Peterborough family to spend Christmas in a B&B after being told to leave home at St Michael's Gate
Family still have no permanent accommodation five months after being forced to leave home
A Peterborough family will spend Christmas in a B&B – five months after they were forced to leave their home.
The family had been living in St Michael’s Gate, but were forced to leave in August, having been given less than two months notice.
The estate had been used by Peterborough City Council for emergency accommodation for families, however, the estate is owned by Paul Simon Magic Homes, which bought it six years ago.
Earlier this year, the council said it was no longer affordable to put families in emergency accommodation.
But earlier this month, The Peterborough Telegraph exclusively revealed that the homes are now being used by London families – despite all the families who had to move out not having a permanent place to live yet.
‘Large properties are difficult for us to source’
Now the council is appealing for help to find a home for the family. Today a Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said: "We have one household requiring a six-bedroom home that are still living in B&B accommodation.
"We have offered this household two permanent homes - one of which is a five-bedroom home. However, the household felt they were unable to accept the accommodation.
"Large properties are difficult for us to source due to their size. If any private landlords in the Peterborough area would like to assist, could they contact us by emailing: [email protected]"
A total of 82 households were forced to move out in the summer when the council made their decision. The authority promised they would find homes for everyone who had to leave the street when the decision was announced.
In 2016 the estate hit the national headlines, when all 74 homes on the estate were brought by Paul Simon Magic Homes and were then to be managed by Stef & Phillips. All of the residents at the time were issued with eviction notices, so that their homes could be leased to Peterborough City Council to provide houses for the homeless.