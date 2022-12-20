A Peterborough family will spend Christmas in a B&B – five months after they were forced to leave their home.

The family had been living in St Michael’s Gate, but were forced to leave in August, having been given less than two months notice.

The estate had been used by Peterborough City Council for emergency accommodation for families, however, the estate is owned by Paul Simon Magic Homes, which bought it six years ago.

St Michael's Gate

But earlier this month, The Peterborough Telegraph exclusively revealed that the homes are now being used by London families – despite all the families who had to move out not having a permanent place to live yet.

‘Large properties are difficult for us to source’

Now the council is appealing for help to find a home for the family. Today a Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said: "We have one household requiring a six-bedroom home that are still living in B&B accommodation.

"We have offered this household two permanent homes - one of which is a five-bedroom home. However, the household felt they were unable to accept the accommodation.

"Large properties are difficult for us to source due to their size. If any private landlords in the Peterborough area would like to assist, could they contact us by emailing: [email protected]"

A total of 82 households were forced to move out in the summer when the council made their decision. The authority promised they would find homes for everyone who had to leave the street when the decision was announced.

