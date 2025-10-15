Peterborough councillors asked to approve temporary replacement of £120k-a-year legal chief

Peterborough city councillors will be asked to approve a temporary replacement for the authority’s highly-paid legal chief.

Experienced lawyer Neil McArthur joined Peterborough City Council as its director of legal and governance and monitoring officer in June 2024.

However, the authority confirmed in September this year that Mr McArthur had resigned and would be leaving the council on October 31.

All councillors will meet on October 15 to decide if they will approve the interim appointment of current deputy monitoring officer Graham Kitchen, who would act as the council’s director of legal and governance while a permanent replacement was sought.

The city council's offices at Sand Martin House

According to a council report, Mr Kitchen is an experienced solicitor with both a private and public sector background.

The report states: “He trained in the private sector and rose to be director and shareholder of a local firm of solicitors before moving into the public sector around eight years ago.

“Since then, he has held several senior legal positions at different tiers of local government.”

Mr Kitchen was the assistant head of legal services at Hampshire County Council before joining Peterborough City Council in late 2024.

An executive search provider has been engaged to support the recruitment which is already in process, according to the report.

The head Peterborough City Council legal role, which has a salary range of £120,000 to £125,000 per year, involves reporting on matters believed to be illegal or amounting to maladministration, as well as being responsible for matters relating to the conduct of councillors and officers, and the operation of the council’s constitution.

It also involves leading on electoral services, democratic and constitutional services, and information governance.

Upon Mr McArthur’s resignation, Peterborough City Council’s chief executive Matt Gladstone said: “I’d like to thank Neil for his time working for Peterborough City Council and for the support and guidance he has provided on legal and constitutional matters.

“We are currently inviting expressions of interest for an acting up arrangement internally, whilst further consideration is given to how we make a permanent appointment.

“Neil remains in post until the end of October and will ensure a smooth handover with his successor.”

The role of monitoring officer is one of three statutory roles that any council must have, the others being chief executive and section 151 officer.

If Mr Kitchen’s appointment is approved by councillors, he will take over the role from November 1.