Peterborough councillor speaks out on 'intolerable' rubbish build up and overflowing pins
Fletton and Woodston ward councillor Alan Dowson has spoken about an ‘intolerable’ rubbish problem at an estate in Peterborough.
Cllr Dowson has been assisting residents of the Ashfieds flats on The Drive, just off Thorpe Road.
Issues with incorrect items being placed in bins, leading to the bins failed to be collected and rubbish building up and spilling over.
Cllr Dowson said: “I have complained several times to the landlord of the flats and to the health authorities for allowing repeatedly uncollected waste to accumulate.
"I understand the working practices of Aragon Direct Services who have the waste collection contract to include refusal of ‘contaminated’ i.e. mixed general waste in green recycling bins and to refuse ‘overfilled’ bins or rubbish bags which are left at the side (often because the bins are already overfilled.)
After repeated requests the situation is now intolerable. Several paladin bins have been left uncollected once again, either due to ‘contamination’ or having ‘excess’ rubbish deposited in or on them.
"Recently, I have seen as many as 20+ individual rubbish bags and loose material scattered around the bin area plus a settee and a shopping trolley which has been there for four months.
"Bags within bins are relatively safe but the exposed ones have attracted the attention of rats and other vermin; so attractive is this that rats have taken up residence in the surrounding planted area, as evidenced by burrows in the earth of the planted area adjacent and the number of rat trap boxes installed next to them.
“Despite my repeated requests for urgent action, none apparently is forthcoming. Therefore I have asked environmental health to intervene.
“I would also opine that making additional charges for “commercial collection” of excess waste is not to be considered as a viable sustainable solution, neither is attempting to identify and fine householders who merely wish to dispose of their household rubbish (bulky waste excepted of course: this should be taken by individuals to the recycling plant or collection arranged for the appropriate fee.)
"The nub of the matter is the inadequacy of refuse accommodation which goes hand-in-hand with the delays of fortnightly collection.
“This is unhelpful as residents still need to dispose of their rubbish but without empty bins it just accumulates.
“This affects not only the residents of Ashfields but also other properties along Thorpe Road, including Belgravia House flats. I further understand that the issue is not restricted to this address but to other housing schemes across the city.”