Peterborough councillor hopes her new national role in Green Party will increase chances of local success

A Peterborough city councillor has been voted onto the Green Party’s national executive committee by the party’s members.

Councillor Nicola Day, who represents Orton Waterville, hopes her new role of joint elections coordinator will help the party’s chances of success in local elections going forward.

She said: “I am delighted to have been elected to this position. Working with residents on local issues has equipped me well and helped me to feel ready to take on such a challenge.

“I look forward to continuing my work within the ward.”

Cllr Nicola Day

Cllr Day’s responsibilities in her new role will involve the development and coordination of national election strategies.

“My new position will give me an opportunity to promote Peterborough nationally, and perhaps bring more local people into the party,” she added.

“This in turn will increase our chances of further success in local elections.”

Cllr Day led the Green Party group on Peterborough City Council from May 2021 until May 2025 when she stepped down to the role of deputy leader, allowing Cllr Heather Skibsted to take over.

She said: “It’s the first time a Peterborough Green Party member has been on the national executive committee so I think that raises the profile of Peterborough as well, and our experiences within the party as a whole.”