Peterborough Council to be given £4.5m to ensure major Stanground bypass does not close

Peterborough City Council will be given £4.5 million to ensure the Stanground Bypass will not be forced to close – after the condition of the carriageway has deteriorated.

The council will be given the cash by Persimmon Homes – on the condition that the authority adopts the road, and carries out crucial repairs.

A report from the council says: “The A605 Stanground Bypass was constructed by Persimmon Homes circa 2009. Since its construction the road has been open for public use however, a number of defects have prevented its adoption and its ownership transferring to Peterborough City Council.

"In recent years the Council has been in regular communication with Persimmon Homes regarding the condition of the road and assessing options that would lead to its eventual adoption.

The cash will see works take place on the A605 Stanground Bypass

“Subsequently, Persimmon Homes have agreed to pay Peterborough City Council £4,569,032 in exchange for adoption of the highway and PCC correcting any outstanding defects.

"The works to be completed, with the monies received from Persimmon Homes, include repairs to the bridge structures, maintenance of drainage assets, carriageway resurfacing and lining and signing.”

The report goes on to say: “The A605 Stanground bypass is an important route that diverts commercial and domestic traffic around the residential streets of Stanground providing direct access to the A1139.

"Presently the condition of the highway is deteriorating and is at risk of eventually being closed."

The total funding from Persimmon is set to be £4,569,032.

The proposal is set to to be officially signed off later this month.