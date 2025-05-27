Peterborough Council sold £50m of assets since 2016 to repay debt - top 10 largest sales revealed

2 . Peterborough City Council asset sales

It was revealed in Autumn 2024 that Peterborough City Council were looking to sell the Newborough Rural Estate which is a mixture of tenanted and vacant farm land. The 1,200-acre site was listed on Savills at a guide price of £9 million. At the time, the council said it had been in the process of negotiating sales of its rural estate for the past two years, following a review of its finances carried out by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. Photo: Google