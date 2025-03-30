Peterborough council re-affirms carbon targets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council declared a climate emergency in 2019

The council’s commitment to tackling climate change and helping Peterborough become a net zero carbon city has been re-affirmed – with councillors told of the work ongoing to achieve the target.

Speaking at a meeting of full council, Councillor Angus Ellis, the authority’s cabinet member for environment and transport, highlighted the ongoing efforts to achieve these targets and the vital importance of this work.

Cllr Ellis said: “In January Council reaffirmed its declaration of Climate Emergency, which was made in 2019, for council functions and services to meet net zero emissions in 2030 and to work towards and help Peterborough as a whole

A worker installing solar panels on the roof.

meet Net Zero ambitions.

“The climate is changing. Greenhouse gases are outside the range our species have ever experienced. Heatwaves and floods have become regular fixtures instead of “once in a lifetime” events for many in the world, including the UK. With 100 per cent of the long-term temperature change due to human causes.

“This is why Peterborough City Council is working to decarbonise its own emissions and support Peterborough residents and businesses towards the same. Council actions are funded through several funding grants from government and Combined Authority as well as projects realising self-funding. This work also improves health, helping our residents live in warmer damp-free homes, encourages walking and cycling, improves air quality, biodiversity for plants and animals and access to green spaces.

“The Declaration was just the start of the long journey of Climate Change action for Peterborough, we are fully committed to the actions needed to help Peterborough achieve its aims on Climate Change.”

The council is currently progressing several schemes aimed at reducing carbon emissions which were detailed in its recently published Roadmap to Net Zero. These include installing low carbon heating in buildings, switching vehicles to hydrotreated vegetable oil, and training staff on carbon literacy.

Last year the authority secured £3.2m to help deliver the Peterborough Accelerated Net Zero project (PANZ), which is just one of seven national projects funded by Innovate UK as part of their Net Zero Living demonstrator programme.

The aim of the project is to identify viable net zero projects and support our own and other local authorities to create plans and seek finance to deliver them.

Meanwhile, the Peterborough Intergrated Renewable Infrastructure project (PIRI), is continuing to progress. The scheme aims to develop a joint district heat and power network, reducing emissions from connected public sector and commercial

buildings. The PIRI project launched its procurement phase, seeking a delivery partner, in February. The launch was successful and bids from credible organisations have been received and are currently being evaluated.