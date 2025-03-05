Peterborough Council paid out hundreds after adult social care complaint investigated by ombudsman

A report will be presented to the council's adults and health scrutiny committee on March 11

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council received 49 complaints about adult social care services during the 2023/24 period and had one case upheld by an ombudsman, a new council report has revealed.

This included 29 complaints (59%) that were either upheld or partially upheld, 18 that were not and two which were withdrawn. The total number of complaints rose from 48 in 2022/23 and 42 in 2021/22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These figures form part of an annual review into adult social care complaints, which will be discussed at the city council’s adults and health scrutiny committee on March 11.

The city council offices at Sand Martin House

A report to be put before the committee revealed that the average complaints response time last year was 23 working days, a reduction from the previous year when the average timescale was 27 days.

It states: “The number of complaints being received about adult social care services in Peterborough is low both compared to neighbouring authorities and in terms of the numbers of people receiving services.”

The report adds: “To illustrate the number of complaints that Peterborough City Council Adult Social Care service receives in comparison with the number of people accessing support, during the year April 2023-March 2024, a total of 4,357 people received support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council’s adult social care services provides support both to people with long term care and support needs (aged 18 years plus), and short term needs such as occupational therapy, sensory support and reablement, as well as support for carers.

The service’s contracts and external providers team received 20 out of the 49 complaints, the most of any team.

Complaints included issues such as being unhappy with the conduct of a care worker and concern about the standard of care in a respite home.

One complaint about Peterborough City Council’s adult social care services was investigated and upheld by the ombudsman in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This involved a man who complained about the care provided to his son who has severe autism, learning and communication difficulties, and schizophrenia.

The man claimed that the adult social care services failed to arrange a Section 117 review for his son despite a recommendation by the ombudsman in May 2022.

Section 117 means that a patient will get free aftercare when they leave hospital for support or services linked to their mental disorder.

Peterborough City Council, as well as the hospital trust and ICB, were ordered by the ombudsman to write a letter of apology to the father and son, and each pay £100 to them both (£600 in total) in recognition of the inconvenience caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, cabinet member for adults and health at Peterborough City Council, said : “As stated in the report, the number of complaints being received about adult social care services in Peterborough is low both compared to neighbouring authorities and in terms of the numbers of people receiving services.

“However, where complaints are upheld, we actively work to identify what actions can be taken to resolve the matter promptly and fairly but also how to learn lessons from the problems that have occurred to enable service improvements for the future.

“I have, where coming across a complaint, personally signposted service users to the complaints process where they are processed in a timely and satisfactory manner.”