The leader of Peterborough City Council has said a number of questions asked by opposition councillors over the collapsed sale of the St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool will not be answered this week.

The 30 councillors, who represent a number of parties, had called for the questions to be answered within five working days of the letter being sent, on April 25. An extraordinary meeting of the city council has been set for May 23, but the opposition councillors said this was too late to hear the answers.

Opposition councillors have called for answers to questions after the council pulled the plug on the sale of the hydrotherapy pool

But today, cllr Fitzgerald said: “Officers are preparing a report for council on the 23rd - all questions and answers will come forward then.”

Last month the Peterborough Telegraph exclusively revealed that talks between Peterborough City Council and physiotherapist and businessman Ranjith Mahamani had broken down, with the council saying the pool would be mothballed instead.

Mr Mahamani said a fee for the pool had been agreed, and the sale was set to take place in April. Agreements had been put in place with the council to ensure the pool would continue to be accessible for the community. The agreement also included a stipulation that work would be done to improve the facilities on site.

Since the sale process was ended, Mr Mahamani and the council have said they disagree on the figures around the sale of the pool.