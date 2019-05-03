Peterborough council elections 2019: Long-standing councillor Bella loses to Labour

Have your say

Long-standing councillor Bella Saltmarsh was defeated in Dogsthorpe.

The Lib Dem candidate, who formerly represented the Liberal Party, lost to Labour’s Katia Yurgutene having previously been a councillor since 2006.

Labour now holds two seats in the ward, while Mayor of Peterborough and Liberal Party member Cllr Chris Ash is the other representative.

Carolyn English (Green) - 80

Colin Hargreaves (Independent) - 202

Hani Mustafa (Conservative) - 153

Bella Saltmarsh (Lib Dem) - 652

Alex Savage (Veterans’ and People’s Party) - 96

Katia Yurgutene (Labour and Cooperative) - 710

Turnout: TBC