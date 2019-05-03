Peterborough council elections 2019: Long-standing councillor Bella loses to Labour

Long-standing councillor Bella Saltmarsh was defeated in Dogsthorpe.
The Lib Dem candidate, who formerly represented the Liberal Party, lost to Labour’s Katia Yurgutene having previously been a councillor since 2006.
Labour now holds two seats in the ward, while Mayor of Peterborough and Liberal Party member Cllr Chris Ash is the other representative.
Carolyn English (Green) - 80
Colin Hargreaves (Independent) - 202
Hani Mustafa (Conservative) - 153
Bella Saltmarsh (Lib Dem) - 652
Alex Savage (Veterans’ and People’s Party) - 96
Katia Yurgutene (Labour and Cooperative) - 710
Turnout: TBC