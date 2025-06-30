Peterborough Council agrees to drop evidence against 95-home Glinton development ahead of public inquiry

Peterborough City Council has agreed not to raise any evidence against a housing developer’s appeal ahead of a public inquiry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larkfleet Group had its proposed 95-home Glinton development refused by the council in January after it received objections from a number of parties, including the parish council and ward councillors.

City council planners argued it would result in “significant harm to the character and appearance of the area” and that the “fundamental conflict with policy is not outweighed by the overall need for affordable housing in the district”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An appeal was lodged by Larkfleet Group, with a public inquiry due to begin on Tuesday, July 1 at Sand Martin House in Peterborough.

The proposed 95-home development in Glinton Photo: Larkfleet Group

However, ahead of the inquiry it was noted in a statement of common ground that the council was unable to demonstrate a five-year housing supply, meaning its “most important policies for determining the appeal are out of date”.

The statement added that both parties agreed planning permission should be granted and the council would not raise any evidence against the appeal at the forthcoming inquiry.

“Both parties agree that there is a need for affordable housing within the council’s administrative area but differ with regards the extent of the need as well as the weight that should be allocated to the provision of affordable housing,” it stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it is agreed that notwithstanding the difference in position, that the harm arising from the scheme does not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the proposal which includes the provision of affordable housing.”

The council also accepted Larkfleet Group’s proposal to improve Glinton Roundabout by adding a third approach lane, which would be paid for by the section 106 agreement.

The proposed housing development would provide a mix of two to five-bedroom homes, including bungalows, with 30 per cent affordable housing based on a tenure split of 70 per cent affordable rent and 30 per cent shared ownership.

It would also include open space with recreational areas, a children’s play area, allotments, existing tree and hedgerow planting, proposed landscaping and attenuation basins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of other proposed Glinton developments have been refused in recent months, including for 250 homes and 24 homes.

Notably, Glinton has a proposed allocation of 355 homes in the city council’s Draft Local Plan, which sets out how the city and surrounding villages could grow over the next 20 years.