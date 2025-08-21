Peterborough City Council yet to make decision over legal action on Dragonfly Hotel following action from Epping Council

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Aug 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 11:09 BST
Peterborough City Council leader Dennis Jones has said no decision has been made on whether to seek temporary injunction to block asylum seekers from lodging at the Dragonfly Hotel in the city.

Earlier this week, Epping Forest District Council secured a temporary injunction to prevent asylum seekers from staying at a hotel in their jurisdiction.

Most Popular

The Dragonfly Hotel in Peterborough has been used to house asylum seekers since November 2024, when 146 people were moved in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Politicians from the Labour and Conservative parties, including MP Andrew Pakes and Mayor Paul Bristow have campaigned to stop the hotel being used in this way.

The Dragonfly Hotelplaceholder image
The Dragonfly Hotel

Today, Peterborough City Council Leader cllr Dennis Jones said: "We are watching the news about Epping Forest District Council winning a temporary High Court injunction with interest.

"We maintain that Peterborough has a proud history of welcoming asylum seekers and others in need to the city, but in a planned and coordinated way. Our resources are already stretched – we are already well above our Dispersed Accommodation quota and housing far more than our share of asylum seekers than other areas of the country.

"In addition, we believe that The Dragonfly is not the ideal location with the hotel sited in a residential area with limited access to services and amenities.

"We are carefully reviewing the court’s judgment and other legal implications before making our own decision on whether or not to launch a legal challenge."

Related topics:PoliticiansPeterborough City CouncilPaul BristowPeterboroughAndrew Pakes
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice