Peterborough City Council to stop live broadcasts of meeting, except for Full Council
Peterborough City Council has announced that it will cease live broadcasts of council meetings which have been such a feature of its’ business throughout the pandemic.
Only Full Council meetings, held six times a year, will now be broadcast live.
A council officer, speaking at the meeting of the Budget Cabinet yesterday (25 October), denied that this was part of a cost-cutting exercise, but confirmed the live broadcasts would cease with the exception of Full Council meetings.
It was confirmed however, that online audio transcripts of all meetings will remain available to the public to listen to, but these are not usually published on the council website for a day or two.
Since COVID19 took effect in March 2020, most council meetings have been broadcast live on a variety of mediums including Zoom, MS Teams and YouTube, or have been made available shortly afterwards.
The next Full Council meeting of Peterborough City Council is on Wednesday, 10 November 2021, and can be watched live on the councils’ YouTube channel.