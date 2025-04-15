Peterborough City Council set to adopt Islamophobia statement as part of its anti-racism policies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans welcomed by chairman of Joint Mosques Council Abdul Choudhuri

Peterborough City Council is looking to adopt an Islamophobia statement as part of its anti-racism policies.

Council officers were asked to draft the statement following a motion at full council in June 2022.

Officers have worked with members of Peterborough’s Joint Mosque Committee and other local partners to write the statement and set out some of the ways that Muslims are impacted by Islamophobia.

Cabinet will discuss the proposal at the next meeting

The council’s constitution and ethics committee is recommended to approve the statement when it meets on Monday, April 14.

A report to be put before the committee states that, subject to full council approval, the authority will promote the Islamophobia statement throughout Peterborough.

The council will also encourage partner organisations and businesses to adopt the statement and commit to “tackling the prejudice and disadvantage that Muslims can face”.

This will include:

– Internal promotion to council staff as part of ongoing engagement and commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion.

– Promotion to all Peterborough schools, colleges and the universities.

– Engagement and promotion to wider public sector stakeholders such as the police, fire and rescue service and health providers.

– Wider public communications on social media to highlight the issues and signpost to areas of support, including awareness raising of hate crime reporting.

“We hope that Peterborough City Council will approve it and it will be adopted to show what Islamophobia is all about"

The report states: “Raising awareness publicly of the issues Muslims can face will help to address inequality, provide support and improve hate crime reporting leading in the longer term to improved confidence within the Muslim community and reduced incidents of Islamophobia.”

Abdul Choudhuri, chair of the Joint Mosques Council, said he put forward the idea of an Islamophobia statement to make people more aware of what it means.

He said: “We have been working on it for some time with various stakeholders to prepare a proper definition of Islamophobia, at least at Peterborough level.

“We hope that Peterborough City Council will approve it and it will be adopted to show what Islamophobia is all about.

“I hope it is implemented and there is a clarity for everybody because nobody really knows what Islamophobia is.”

Proposed Islamophobia statement in full

We stand firmly against Islamophobia in all its forms and manifestations. Islamophobia not only perpetuates discrimination and marginalisation but also undermines the principles of equality, justice, and respect for diversity.

Islamophobia has no place in Peterborough and fundamentally erodes British values of respect, tolerance and liberty. Islamophobia is rooted in prejudice and racism devaluing not only Muslim communities, but wider society.

Many Muslims face discrimination and disadvantage which can include, but not limited to:

Hate Crimes/Non-crime Hate Incidents: The rise in hate crimes targeting Muslims, including physical assaults, vandalism of mosques, and verbal abuse, reflects the spread of Islamophobic sentiment. A non-crime hate incident is defined by the Government as ‘an incident or alleged incident which involves or is alleged to involve an act by a person (‘the subject’) which is perceived by a person other than the subject to be motivated – wholly or partly – by hostility or prejudice towards persons. It is believed that hate crimes and hate incidents reports to police are underreported due to either lack of knowledge about the process and/ or lack of trust in the process. Hence there is an urgent need to publicise the information of the reporting process and gain community trust in efficacy of the system.

Media Misrepresentation: Sensationalised media coverage and biased narratives contribute to the vilification of Islam and perpetuate harmful stereotypes, fostering an environment of fear and prejudice.

Acts of aggression where people or property – such as buildings, schools, places of worship and cemeteries – are selected because they are, or are perceived to be, Muslim(s) or linked to Muslims.

Online Extremism: The proliferation of online extremism and hate speech targeting Muslims not only radicalises individuals but also normalises Islamophobic attitudes and behaviours.

Microaggressions: Everyday microaggressions, such as stereotyping, racial profiling, and religious slurs, create hostile environments for Muslims and reinforce the insidious nature of Islamophobia in society.

We define Islamophobia as:

‘Fear of and/or prejudice against Muslims or perceived Muslimness whether be it due to expression or otherwise of their religion. Direct or indirect act(s) of discrimination against Muslims either on individual basis or as a community due to their religion.’

We must collectively challenge Islamophobia by promoting education, fostering interfaith dialogue, and advocating for inclusive policies that uphold the dignity and rights of all individuals, regardless of their religious beliefs. Together, we must strive to build a world where Islamophobia has no place, and where diversity is celebrated and respected.